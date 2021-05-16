Gas (GAS) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $12.07 or 0.00026333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $122.24 million and $30.87 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00092259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.00496778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.15 or 0.00233795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004943 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.37 or 0.01179004 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.

