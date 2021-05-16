GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,815,526. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 103,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,297. GATX has a 52 week low of $53.23 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

