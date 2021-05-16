GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of GDS worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $92.55.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

