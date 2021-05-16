Geeq Market Cap Tops $7.21 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $155,415.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.01079479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00063114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00114164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

