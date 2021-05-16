Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $7.70 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $34.07 million and $1.52 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.70 or 0.00016843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

