GenesisX Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $112,450.89 and $100.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,375,703 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

