Geneva Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

