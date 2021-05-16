Geneva Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.12 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.