Geneva Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 231.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 24.5% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

