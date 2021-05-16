Geneva Partners LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $493.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

