Geneva Partners LLC Sells 501 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.1% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 168.6% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 78.4% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 62,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $246.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

