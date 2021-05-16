Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE GPC opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.48 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

