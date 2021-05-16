GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $962.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeoPark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

