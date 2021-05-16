Ghost Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $270,274.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. Ghost has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $270,274.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ghost has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00086479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.03 or 0.01130412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00115795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,328,473 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

