Giant Hits One Day Volume of $37.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Giant has a total market capitalization of $59,225.69 and $37.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00032176 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000176 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.