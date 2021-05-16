GINcoin Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 86.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. GINcoin has a market cap of $57,939.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 87.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,323.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.96 or 0.07569039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,179.55 or 0.02492513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00638831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00201033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.93 or 0.00823966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.79 or 0.00641938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.35 or 0.00560718 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

