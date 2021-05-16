GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $18,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,313 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 575,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

