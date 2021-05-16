Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,509,000 after buying an additional 294,538 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

