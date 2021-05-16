Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $662,173.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

GSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

