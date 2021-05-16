Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

