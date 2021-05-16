GoByte (GBX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 70.4% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $2,926.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007635 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

