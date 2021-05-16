Gold Poker 1-Day Volume Hits $680.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a market cap of $31,291.62 and $680.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00091296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00482223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00230771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004940 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.57 or 0.01170287 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

