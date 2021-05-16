Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

GSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 50.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 25,137 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 189.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation.

