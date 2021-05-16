GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.00

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $81.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00087192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00484041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00228925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004837 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.79 or 0.01172347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00040510 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars.

