GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26,393.00

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 75.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $26,393.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00091806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.49 or 0.00513453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00232134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004905 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.42 or 0.01193179 BTC.

About GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

