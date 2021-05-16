Goodwin Investment Advisory Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 5.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $313.17 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $205.55 and a 1-year high of $331.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.05 and its 200 day moving average is $301.60.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

