Goose Finance Price Reaches $9.44 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $16.57 million and $2.03 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for $9.44 or 0.00020868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00086094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00020363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.13 or 0.01131784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00062807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00114762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.