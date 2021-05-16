Gravity (GZRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $185,164.71

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 76.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $185,164.71 and approximately $69.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00091367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.20 or 0.00471094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00229802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.16 or 0.01148804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00040444 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

