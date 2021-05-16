Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 6,408 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 107.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,569 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average is $114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

