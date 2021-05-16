Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 17,167 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 151.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,757,761. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.