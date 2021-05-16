Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 6,836 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 193.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,572 shares of company stock valued at $95,775,883. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $139.68 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

