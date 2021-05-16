Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.