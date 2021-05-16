Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE opened at $173.83 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $181.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

