Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $122.18 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $128.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

