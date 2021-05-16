Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,965,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,379,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $164.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.07. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.02 and a twelve month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

