Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,732 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Xerox by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 124,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 96,313 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Xerox by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,216,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 1,092.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Xerox by 919.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 34,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

