Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,663 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Insiders sold a total of 66,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,492 over the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

