Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,480 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.00, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

