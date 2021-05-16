Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,462 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $30.95 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.