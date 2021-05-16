Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Herman Miller worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth $2,039,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

