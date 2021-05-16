Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $163.18 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.98 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

