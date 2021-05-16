Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.78.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $157.32 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

