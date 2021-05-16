Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $141.94 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

