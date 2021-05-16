Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after buying an additional 1,544,233 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $426,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,491 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,182,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 95,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

