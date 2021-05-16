Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $1.77 Million in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $310,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $2,765,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

