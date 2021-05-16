Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

NYSE VVV opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

