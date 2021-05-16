Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,810 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average is $190.05. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $218.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

