Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,174 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mattel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 36,428 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Mattel by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,530,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,067.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.