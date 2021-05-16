Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in WestRock by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $60.57 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

