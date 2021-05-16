Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.82 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

